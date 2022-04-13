Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.
CBOE stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.
