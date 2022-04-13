Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $48.64. 2,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

CLNXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($71.74) to €67.00 ($72.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

