Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
