CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQU – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CENAQ Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of CENQU remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

