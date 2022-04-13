Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 1.25% 8.92% 3.88% Ecoark -32.15% -30.50% -17.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Ecoark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $36.99 billion 0.92 $468.37 million $0.22 77.59 Ecoark $15.56 million 3.58 -$20.89 million ($0.80) -2.64

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Ecoark on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

