Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 103,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

