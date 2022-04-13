Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 5.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 103,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,738,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
