Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

