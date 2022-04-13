Centric Swap Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $845,273.66 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.88 or 0.07565112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.44 or 0.99996569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

