Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.04 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 184 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.21).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97).
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.17).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($194.57).
CNA stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,908. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.98.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
