Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £149.04 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 184 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.21).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($67,987.97).

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($106,747.04).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.17).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($194.57).

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79.40 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,908. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

