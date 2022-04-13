Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

CRNT stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.26 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

