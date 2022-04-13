CHADS VC Price Tops $0.0406 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $694.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00104015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,361,264 coins and its circulating supply is 46,134,741 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.