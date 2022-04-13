ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

