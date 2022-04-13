Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.96. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.