Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.85. Approximately 9,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 495,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Children’s Place by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $391,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
