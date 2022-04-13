Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.85. Approximately 9,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 495,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

The company has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Children’s Place by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Children’s Place by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 226.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $391,000.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

