Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

CHD opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

