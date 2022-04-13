Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.10

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.10 and last traded at $138.29, with a volume of 966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

