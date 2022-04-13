Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Cingulate stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,228 shares of company stock worth $109,211.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CING shares. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

