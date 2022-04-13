CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CINT opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. CI&T has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

