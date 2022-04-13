Citigroup Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Invesco by 27.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.