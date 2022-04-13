ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
