ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

