Clifford Sosin Buys 470,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Clifford Sosin purchased 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $3,778,125.00.

NYSE PRTY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.83 million, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 3.62.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

