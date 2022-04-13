CloakCoin Price Down 28.8% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $3,484.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008212 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,824,573 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

