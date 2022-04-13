CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £302.40 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall bought 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($394.06).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 531 ($6.92). The company has a market capitalization of £817.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.34) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

