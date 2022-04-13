Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce $71.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $66.86 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $309.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $546.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 964,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,055. The company has a market capitalization of $899.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

