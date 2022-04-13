Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. 137,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

