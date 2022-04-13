Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 52,242 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Macerich worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,118,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 769,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -464.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

