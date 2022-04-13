Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,780 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.65% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Navios Maritime Partners (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.