Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 38.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13.

