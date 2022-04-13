Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,679 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Dutch Bros worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,115,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,939,670 in the last three months.

BROS stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.