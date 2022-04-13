Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

