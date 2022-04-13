Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.27% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

