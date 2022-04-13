Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,662 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

