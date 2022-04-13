CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of CommScope stock remained flat at $$6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

