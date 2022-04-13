Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter worth $327,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.