Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €52.47 ($57.03) and last traded at €52.08 ($56.61). Approximately 1,243,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.51 ($55.99).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

