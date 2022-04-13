Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $5.41. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 874,725 shares trading hands.
CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.