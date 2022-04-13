ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. 7,355,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,022,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

