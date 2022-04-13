Constantine Iordanou Buys 500,000 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).

On Tuesday, March 29th, Constantine Iordanou bought 500,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($488,663.02).

BOCH traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,301. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.93 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.50 ($1.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.46.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

