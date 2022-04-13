Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

