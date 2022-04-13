ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
