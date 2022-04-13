ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.57.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

