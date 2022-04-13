Contrasting Katapult (KPLT) and The Competition

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Katapult to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Katapult and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 173 711 1038 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 41.61 Katapult Competitors $1.76 billion $218.02 million 11.56

Katapult’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 24.78% -13.74% 6.44%

Summary

Katapult peers beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

