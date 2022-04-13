Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPLFF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

