Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $820,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 519,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

