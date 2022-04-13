Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $33.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 1,234 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

