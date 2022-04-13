Corra.Finance Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $716.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.38 or 0.07545955 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,240.53 or 1.00083939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

