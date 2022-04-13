Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

