Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJR.B. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$6.53.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

