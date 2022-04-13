Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.31. 8,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 529,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

