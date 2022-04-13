Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $36.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Coupang has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.