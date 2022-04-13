Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.52

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

