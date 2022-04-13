Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.52

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 24678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.
The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Covetrus by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Covetrus by 122.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
